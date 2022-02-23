Minter Network Reaches One Day Volume of $9,012.00 (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. In the last week, Minter Network has traded 16.6% lower against the dollar. Minter Network has a total market cap of $10.09 million and approximately $9,012.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Minter Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.31 or 0.00146774 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $75.03 or 0.00199107 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00042935 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00023664 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,621.51 or 0.06956367 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Minter Network Coin Profile

Minter Network (BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 5,495,708,808 coins and its circulating supply is 5,290,499,241 coins. Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Minter Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minter Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Minter Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

