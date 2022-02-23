MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.86

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.86 and last traded at $8.86, with a volume of 5638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.60.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day moving average of $12.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.57 and a beta of -0.17.
About MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO)
MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MINISO Group (MNSO)
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for MINISO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MINISO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.