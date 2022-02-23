MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.86

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.86 and last traded at $8.86, with a volume of 5638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day moving average of $12.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.57 and a beta of -0.17.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNSO. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in MINISO Group by 2,486.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of MINISO Group by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in MINISO Group by 430.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in MINISO Group during the third quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 17,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the period. 15.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO)

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

