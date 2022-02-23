MillerKnoll Inc (NASDAQ:MLKN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

MillerKnoll Inc (NASDAQ:MLKN) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1875 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th.

NASDAQ MLKN opened at $39.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -244.67 and a beta of 1.22. MillerKnoll has a 52 week low of $33.99 and a 52 week high of $51.24.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. MillerKnoll had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 12.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share.

MillerKnoll, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: North America Contract, International Contract, Retail, and Corporate.

