Millennium Management LLC Sells 615,641 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 68.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 280,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 615,641 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.16% of W. R. Berkley worth $20,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WRB. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in W. R. Berkley in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in W. R. Berkley in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in W. R. Berkley in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in W. R. Berkley in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in W. R. Berkley in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WRB. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.62.

Shares of WRB opened at $90.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.03 and a 200-day moving average of $79.88. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $93.79.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 14.51%. W. R. Berkley’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other W. R. Berkley news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $2,007,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.