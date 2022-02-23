Millennium Management LLC Sells 30,693 Shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC)

Millennium Management LLC cut its position in Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,195,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,693 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 4.88% of Vector Acquisition Co. II worth $21,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vector Acquisition Co. II by 5.7% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,916,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,432,000 after purchasing an additional 157,648 shares during the period. Omni Partners US LLC bought a new position in Vector Acquisition Co. II during the third quarter worth $4,701,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Vector Acquisition Co. II during the third quarter worth $3,900,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Vector Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter worth $2,463,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL boosted its position in Vector Acquisition Co. II by 10.4% during the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 246,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 23,258 shares during the period. 95.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VAQC stock opened at $9.73 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.76. Vector Acquisition Co. II has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $10.15.

Vector Acquisition Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

