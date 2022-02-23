Millennium Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) by 163.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,134 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 1.26% of Establishment Labs worth $21,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Establishment Labs in the second quarter worth $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Establishment Labs in the third quarter worth $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Establishment Labs by 502.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Establishment Labs in the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the second quarter worth $180,000. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESTA opened at $52.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 4.10. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.93 and a 1 year high of $88.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.01.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ESTA shares. Stephens increased their target price on Establishment Labs from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Establishment Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.60.

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Divina, and Puregraft.

