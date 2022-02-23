Millennium Management LLC Purchases 191,323 Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 708.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,323 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.87% of Bandwidth worth $19,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAND. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Bandwidth by 115.8% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,050,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,869,000 after acquiring an additional 563,935 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Bandwidth by 109.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 596,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,825,000 after acquiring an additional 311,804 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Bandwidth by 103.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 292,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,378,000 after acquiring an additional 148,866 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Bandwidth during the third quarter worth about $12,512,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Bandwidth by 126.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 243,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,947,000 after acquiring an additional 135,900 shares in the last quarter. 99.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 864 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total value of $62,778.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,244 shares of company stock valued at $89,459. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BAND shares. lowered their price objective on Bandwidth from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Bandwidth from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bandwidth from $85.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Bandwidth from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Bandwidth from $98.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.27.

Shares of Bandwidth stock opened at $50.73 on Wednesday. Bandwidth Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $174.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.11, a PEG ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

