Millennium Management LLC Has $21 Million Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,252 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $21,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,553,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,390,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592,632 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 209.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 2,320,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,476,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,465,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,481 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,036.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,230,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $157,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 84.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,116,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $270,417,000 after acquiring an additional 968,065 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TIP stock opened at $124.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.12. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $122.92 and a one year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

