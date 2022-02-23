Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Purchases Shares of 141 Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ZBRA. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 132.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 47.9% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,316.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 850.0% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $660.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $561.29.

ZBRA opened at $409.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 1.54. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $406.65 and a 12 month high of $615.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $520.63 and a 200 day moving average of $549.74.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frank Blaise Modruson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $1,210,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Cho sold 802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.01, for a total transaction of $471,584.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,712 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,087 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

