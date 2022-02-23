Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Makes New $121,000 Investment in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $10,328,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Falzon sold 54,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $6,102,791.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,694 shares of company stock valued at $25,461,753 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

PRU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.87.

PRU opened at $112.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $42.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.17. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.12 and a fifty-two week high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.74. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.01 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.22%.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

