Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Invests $63,000 in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter valued at about $283,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 13,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DLTR. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $119.45 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $148.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.45.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $139.79 on Wednesday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.26 and a 1 year high of $149.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $485,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.