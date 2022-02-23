Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $84,000 Stock Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. cut its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 54.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 881 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CZR. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 1.0% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,904,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,737,000 after purchasing an additional 161,776 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 22.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,853,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,029 shares during the period. Point Break Capital Management LLC increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 2.8% in the third quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 10,004,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,350,000 after purchasing an additional 269,766 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 7.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,295,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,429,000 after purchasing an additional 564,754 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $459,177,000. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total transaction of $466,333.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 1,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $119,241.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,632 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,574. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

CZR opened at $76.57 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.10. The company has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 2.95. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.00 and a 1 year high of $119.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.36). The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.70) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CZR. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $134.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup began coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.25.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

