Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $866.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ MIDD opened at $182.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $190.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.51. Middleby has a 52 week low of $133.48 and a 52 week high of $201.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 1.65.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MIDD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Middleby from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Middleby from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Middleby from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.75.

In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total transaction of $54,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Middleby in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,487,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,290,000 after buying an additional 11,758 shares during the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

