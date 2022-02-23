Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $866.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.41 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 14.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS.

NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $182.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $190.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.51. Middleby has a 12 month low of $133.48 and a 12 month high of $201.34. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

MIDD has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Middleby from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on Middleby from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Middleby from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Middleby has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.75.

In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total value of $54,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Middleby during the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Middleby by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Middleby by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Middleby during the fourth quarter worth about $1,487,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Middleby by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

