Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) CFO James Eric Bjornholt Sells 1,885 Shares

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $133,703.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock traded down $1.49 on Wednesday, hitting $70.30. 4,524,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,888,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.81. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $64.53 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.09 billion, a PE ratio of 42.23, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.55.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 38.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.253 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 59.41%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 126.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Emfo LLC boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MCHP. Mizuho increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.28.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

