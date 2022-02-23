Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.37) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Microbot Medical’s earnings. Microbot Medical also posted earnings of ($0.37) per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Microbot Medical will report full-year earnings of ($1.41) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.50) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Microbot Medical.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Microbot Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MBOT. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microbot Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Microbot Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Microbot Medical by 454.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 15,934 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Microbot Medical by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 41,686 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Microbot Medical by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 16,205 shares during the period. 9.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MBOT stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.04. 303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,159. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.82 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 4.34. Microbot Medical has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $9.75.

Microbot Medical, Inc is a pre-clinical medical device company, which engages in the research, design, development, and commercialization of micro-robotics assisted medical technologies. The firm carries out its operations through the ViRob and TipCat platforms. The ViRob platform technology is an autonomous crawling micro-robot that can be controlled remotely or within the body.

