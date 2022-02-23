Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 4,268 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,268 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LNC. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 61.5% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 349,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,030,000 after purchasing an additional 133,050 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the third quarter worth about $5,837,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 7.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 49,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 17.2% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 167,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,553,000 after buying an additional 24,634 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 6.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the period. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LNC. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.07.

Shares of LNC stock opened at $68.83 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.94. The company has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $55.01 and a 12-month high of $77.57.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 7.49%. Lincoln National’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.