Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 3,117 Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its holdings in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,999 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,117 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ASB. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Associated Banc by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,165,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,355,000 after acquiring an additional 896,806 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Associated Banc in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,977,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Associated Banc by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 46,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 17,196 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Associated Banc by 93.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 741,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,186,000 after acquiring an additional 357,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Associated Banc by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,756,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744,322 shares during the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

In other news, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 3,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $68,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $74,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,345 shares of company stock worth $570,793 over the last ninety days. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ASB opened at $24.71 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.08 and a 200 day moving average of $22.61. Associated Banc-Corp has a 52-week low of $18.40 and a 52-week high of $25.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.07.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $272.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.68 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 31.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

Separately, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.60.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB).

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.