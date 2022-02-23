Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Lowers Stock Holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,355 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PEB. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 30.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 69.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the second quarter valued at $184,000.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE PEB opened at $23.44 on Wednesday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1 year low of $19.35 and a 1 year high of $26.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.56.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.43. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 9.74% and a negative net margin of 56.31%. The business had revenue of $247.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 233.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is -1.44%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PEB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 1,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $43,192.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 19,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $476,386.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,625 shares of company stock worth $738,807. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investments and acquisitions in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in markets like Atlanta, Georgia, Boston, Massachusetts, Chicago, Illinois, Key West, Miami and Naples, Florida, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco, California, Nashville, Tennessee, New York, New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.