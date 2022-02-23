Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Lowers Stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,364 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 858,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,081,000 after purchasing an additional 76,258 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Markel Corp now owns 414,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,619,000 after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 348,908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,290,000 after purchasing an additional 179,095 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 205,610 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 200,638 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WSO shares. KeyCorp raised shares of Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Watsco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.86.

NYSE:WSO opened at $260.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $288.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $287.53. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $233.13 and a 12 month high of $318.98. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 0.79.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.32. Watsco had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.11%.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

