Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Lowers Holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,409 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,779 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 454,904 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,727,000 after acquiring an additional 12,021 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,026,969 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,475,000 after acquiring an additional 459,378 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 26,427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 13,462 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter valued at about $789,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 491,367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,982,000 after buying an additional 11,686 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TMHC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. B. Riley upped their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.14.

Shares of TMHC opened at $27.70 on Wednesday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52 week low of $22.64 and a 52 week high of $35.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.00.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.10. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 97,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $3,345,102.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Denise Warren sold 3,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $108,294.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,536 shares of company stock worth $5,771,112 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

