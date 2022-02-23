Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in AGCO were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AGCO. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the second quarter worth $292,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 13.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the second quarter worth $634,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 2,533.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 66,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,625,000 after buying an additional 63,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 7.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,747,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,795,000 after buying an additional 126,068 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of AGCO from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AGCO from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AGCO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.17.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $122.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.76. AGCO Co. has a 52-week low of $108.56 and a 52-week high of $158.62.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.36. AGCO had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.74%.

In other news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $3,295,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

