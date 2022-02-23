MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.91 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to announce $16.91 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for MetLife’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $17.88 billion and the lowest is $16.02 billion. MetLife reported sales of $16.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MetLife will report full year sales of $69.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $67.99 billion to $70.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $71.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $68.75 billion to $72.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MetLife.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $20.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.67 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.96%. MetLife’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on MET. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.29.

Shares of NYSE MET traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.96. 3,820,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,729,210. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $58.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.74. MetLife has a 12 month low of $55.21 and a 12 month high of $72.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

In related news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $2,596,513.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $3,996,478.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in MetLife by 4.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,182,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,579,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123,446 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in MetLife by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,040,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,216,857,000 after purchasing an additional 235,443 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MetLife by 8.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,975,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $798,819,000 after buying an additional 1,003,429 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of MetLife by 1.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,007,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $617,754,000 after buying an additional 187,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of MetLife by 5.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,236,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,410,000 after buying an additional 444,449 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

