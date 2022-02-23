Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.510-$2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $1 billion-$1.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion.Mercury Systems also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.550-$0.590 EPS.

MRCY traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $52.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,121. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.86, a P/E/G ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.99. Mercury Systems has a 12 month low of $44.44 and a 12 month high of $79.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $220.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.43 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MRCY. StockNews.com cut shares of Mercury Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mercury Systems has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.90.

In other news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 1,506 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $74,697.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 96.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Mercury Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $931,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 40,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.