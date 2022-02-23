Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) PT Lowered to C$33.00

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets to C$33.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.07.

NYSE:MAXR traded down $2.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.84. 45,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 752,357. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.09 and a 200 day moving average of $29.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Maxar Technologies has a twelve month low of $22.92 and a twelve month high of $52.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.41 and a beta of 1.31.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.88. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $468.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.85) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Maxar Technologies will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAXR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Maxar Technologies by 2.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 26,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Maxar Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 159,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 66,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. 75.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

