MAX Exchange Token Price Reaches $0.39 on Major Exchanges (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 23rd. In the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. MAX Exchange Token has a market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $19,648.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAX Exchange Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00001045 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,869.51 or 1.00256824 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00069052 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.62 or 0.00242548 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00014298 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.72 or 0.00147509 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.54 or 0.00300590 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001476 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004242 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000389 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Coin Profile

MAX Exchange Token (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,271,283 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com . MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

MAX Exchange Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using US dollars.

