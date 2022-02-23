Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) to Issue $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0125 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.
Maverix Metals has a dividend payout ratio of 29.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Maverix Metals to earn $0.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.05 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.4%.
Shares of NYSE MMX opened at $4.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 15.06 and a quick ratio of 15.06. Maverix Metals has a one year low of $3.91 and a one year high of $6.40. The company has a market capitalization of $684.41 million, a P/E ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 1.00.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from C$7.75 to C$6.75 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Maverix Metals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.79.
About Maverix Metals
Maverix Metals, Inc engages in the evaluation and acquisition of mining royalties and precious metals streams. Its assets include La Colorada, San Jose, Mt. Carlton, Vivien, Beta Hunt, Silvertrip, Florida Canyon, Moose River, Shalipayco and Romero. The company was founded by Geoffrey A. Burns and Daniel O’Flaherty on September 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
