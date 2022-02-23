Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) to Issue $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0125 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.

Maverix Metals has a dividend payout ratio of 29.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Maverix Metals to earn $0.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.05 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.4%.

Get Maverix Metals alerts:

Shares of NYSE MMX opened at $4.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 15.06 and a quick ratio of 15.06. Maverix Metals has a one year low of $3.91 and a one year high of $6.40. The company has a market capitalization of $684.41 million, a P/E ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Maverix Metals by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 399,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 187,546 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Maverix Metals by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 156,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 52,452 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Maverix Metals by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 110,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 35,446 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Maverix Metals by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 9,941 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Maverix Metals by 192.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 23,507 shares during the period. 27.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from C$7.75 to C$6.75 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Maverix Metals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.79.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals, Inc engages in the evaluation and acquisition of mining royalties and precious metals streams. Its assets include La Colorada, San Jose, Mt. Carlton, Vivien, Beta Hunt, Silvertrip, Florida Canyon, Moose River, Shalipayco and Romero. The company was founded by Geoffrey A. Burns and Daniel O’Flaherty on September 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.