Maverick Capital Ltd. Sells 41,137 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lessened its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 95.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,184 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 41,137 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PHM. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 7,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,078 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 20,045 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PHM opened at $46.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.45. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.31 and a twelve month high of $63.90. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.27%.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PHM shares. Raymond James upped their price target on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Bank of America started coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.20.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

