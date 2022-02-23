Maverick Capital Ltd. Makes New $76,000 Investment in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 26.1% in the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 14.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 39,679,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015,058 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 178.5% during the third quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 9,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 6,316 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 79.6% during the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 359,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,613,000 after purchasing an additional 159,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth about $485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.08.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Vincent F. Macciocchi sold 93,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $7,141,537.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 40,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total value of $3,107,426.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 556,726 shares of company stock valued at $42,167,404 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADM stock opened at $76.71 on Wednesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $54.94 and a 52-week high of $78.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 11.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.72.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.40%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

