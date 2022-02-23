Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $88,000 Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 110.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $541.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $642.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $510.23.

NYSE:DPZ opened at $422.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $481.61 and a 200-day moving average of $496.24. The company has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.64. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $319.71 and a 52 week high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.