Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – ) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.900-$ for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Mattel also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.420-$1.480 EPS.

MAT stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.59. 8,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,127,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.36. Mattel has a 1-year low of $17.94 and a 1-year high of $25.71.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Mattel had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 47.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mattel will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MAT shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Mattel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mattel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. MKM Partners raised shares of Mattel from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Mattel from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mattel from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mattel currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.25.

In other Mattel news, Director Richard Todd Bradley sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $220,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 51,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $1,268,144.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 92,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 169,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel during the fourth quarter worth $331,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 903,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,471,000 after buying an additional 43,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Mattel by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

