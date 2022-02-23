Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 21.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS.
Shares of MTDR opened at $43.30 on Wednesday. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $18.86 and a 1 year high of $48.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 4.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.42.
In other news, COO Billy E. Goodwin acquired 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.30 per share, with a total value of $74,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert T. Macalik bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.50 per share, for a total transaction of $53,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $254,085. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on MTDR shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Matador Resources from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark raised shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Matador Resources from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.40.
About Matador Resources
Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.
