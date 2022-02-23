Matador Resources (MTDR) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 3rd

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the energy company on Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd.
Matador Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 3.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Matador Resources to earn $6.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.1%.
MTDR stock traded up $3.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.53. 64,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,688,948. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $18.86 and a twelve month high of $48.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 4.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.42.
In related news, Director Reynald Baribault purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.00 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert T. Macalik purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.50 per share, with a total value of $53,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $254,085 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTDR. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $739,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,478 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,286 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Matador Resources by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,364 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 7,107 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the fourth quarter worth $2,471,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 68,329 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after buying an additional 7,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MTDR shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Matador Resources from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Benchmark upgraded Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Matador Resources from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.36.
About Matador Resources (Get Rating)
Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Matador Resources (MTDR)
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.