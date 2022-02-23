Matador Resources (MTDR) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 3rd

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the energy company on Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd.

Matador Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 3.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Matador Resources to earn $6.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.1%.

MTDR stock traded up $3.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.53. 64,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,688,948. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $18.86 and a twelve month high of $48.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 4.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.42.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 21.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Reynald Baribault purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.00 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert T. Macalik purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.50 per share, with a total value of $53,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $254,085 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTDR. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $739,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,478 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,286 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Matador Resources by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,364 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 7,107 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the fourth quarter worth $2,471,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 68,329 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after buying an additional 7,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MTDR shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Matador Resources from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Benchmark upgraded Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Matador Resources from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.36.

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

