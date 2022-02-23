MASQ Trading Down 16.5% Over Last Week (MASQ)

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 23rd. One MASQ coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000413 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MASQ has traded down 16.5% against the dollar. MASQ has a total market capitalization of $4.04 million and $157,662.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MASQ alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00044005 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,690.97 or 0.06972287 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,618.72 or 1.00060837 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00046742 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003230 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00049617 BTC.

About MASQ

MASQ’s genesis date was November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,338,628 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

Buying and Selling MASQ

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MASQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MASQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MASQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MASQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.