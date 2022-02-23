Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $153.00 to $142.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Masonite International traded as low as $90.33 and last traded at $90.78, with a volume of 2097 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $93.77.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet downgraded Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Masonite International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Masonite International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Masonite International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Masonite International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Masonite International by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.78.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.07. Masonite International had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 5.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Masonite International Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masonite International Company Profile (NYSE:DOOR)

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

