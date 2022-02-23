Marshall Wace LLP Boosts Stock Position in Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 219,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,134 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.65% of Retractable Technologies worth $2,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Retractable Technologies by 27.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Retractable Technologies in the third quarter worth about $169,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Retractable Technologies by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 260,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after buying an additional 5,607 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Retractable Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Retractable Technologies by 7.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 83,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Retractable Technologies alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Retractable Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of RVP stock opened at $4.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $153.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Retractable Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.42 and a 12-month high of $16.85.

About Retractable Technologies

Retractable Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and market of safety needle devices for the healthcare industry. It offers injection devices, blood collection devices, and infusion devices. The company was founded by Thomas J. Shaw on May 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Little Elm, TX.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP).

Receive News & Ratings for Retractable Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retractable Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.