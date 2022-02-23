Marine Petroleum Trust (MARPS) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 25th

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.107 per share by the energy company on Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Marine Petroleum Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Marine Petroleum Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 38.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get Marine Petroleum Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MARPS opened at $4.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.53. Marine Petroleum Trust has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $8.68.

Several research firms recently commented on MARPS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marine Petroleum Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) by 289.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,600 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,200 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.78% of Marine Petroleum Trust worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Marine Petroleum Trust

Marine Petroleum Trust operates as a royalty trust. It engages in the administration and liquidation of rights to payments from certain oil and natural gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded on June 1, 1956 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.