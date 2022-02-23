Marin Software (MRIN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ MRIN opened at $3.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Marin Software has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $27.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.39. The stock has a market cap of $56.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of -0.09.

Get Marin Software alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marin Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Marin Software during the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Marin Software by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marin Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Marin Software by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 101,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 48,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.18% of the company’s stock.

Marin Software, Inc is a cloud-based digital advertising management company. It provides cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform for search, social and display advertising channels, offered as a software-as-a-service. The firm’s integrated platform is an analytics, workflow and optimization solutions for marketing professionals, allowing them to manage their digital advertising spend across search and display advertising channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marin Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marin Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.