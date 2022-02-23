Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Marchex from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Marchex from $4.75 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.75.

Get Marchex alerts:

Shares of MCHX opened at $1.97 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.42 and a 200 day moving average of $2.79. Marchex has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $3.63. The firm has a market cap of $81.86 million, a P/E ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 1.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCHX. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marchex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Marchex by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 9,898 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Marchex by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 22,668 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Marchex by 706.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 113,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Marchex by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 200,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. 59.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marchex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marchex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.