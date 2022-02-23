Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Marchex from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Marchex from $4.75 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.75.
Shares of MCHX opened at $1.97 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.42 and a 200 day moving average of $2.79. Marchex has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $3.63. The firm has a market cap of $81.86 million, a P/E ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 1.79.
Marchex Company Profile
Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Marchex (MCHX)
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
- The Purely Technical Reason Oil Will Hit $122
- 4 Best 5G Stocks to Invest in
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
- Tyson Foods Stock is Clucking Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Marchex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marchex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.