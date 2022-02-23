Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Rating Reiterated by Bank of America

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Bank of America in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.74% from the stock’s current price.

MRO has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank raised Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded Marathon Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.88.

Marathon Oil stock opened at $21.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Marathon Oil has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $23.18. The company has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.82 and its 200 day moving average is $15.93.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 11.60%. Marathon Oil’s revenue was up 116.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $1,623,478.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 162,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth $311,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Capasso Planning Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

