Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Mannatech stock opened at $36.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.97 and a 200-day moving average of $35.64. The stock has a market cap of $69.77 million, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.14. Mannatech has a 52-week low of $13.65 and a 52-week high of $49.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTEX. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mannatech during the third quarter worth about $3,149,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mannatech during the fourth quarter worth about $545,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Mannatech during the second quarter worth about $343,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mannatech during the third quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Mannatech during the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. 27.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mannatech, Inc develops nutritional supplements, topical and skin care products and weight-management products that target optimal health and wellness. Its product category include integrative health,targeted health, wealth and fitness, skin care, essentials, and home. The company was founded by Marlin Ray Robbins and Samuel L.

