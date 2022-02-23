Management Consulting Group (LON:MMC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.23

Management Consulting Group PLC (LON:MMC)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.23 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.35 ($0.00). Management Consulting Group shares last traded at GBX 0.23 ($0.00), with a volume of 732,939 shares.
The stock has a market capitalization of £3.49 million and a P/E ratio of -0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.23.
About Management Consulting Group (LON:MMC)
See Also
- The Purely Technical Reason Oil Will Hit $122
- 4 Best 5G Stocks to Invest in
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
- Tyson Foods Stock is Clucking Ahead
- Home Depot Could Shed Another 17% Before Hitting Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Management Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Management Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.