Man Group plc Sells 48,972 Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Man Group plc cut its holdings in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,972 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.07% of Revolve Group worth $3,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RVLV. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 23.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,613,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,960,000 after purchasing an additional 683,374 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 306.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 872,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,127,000 after purchasing an additional 657,809 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 23.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,278,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,486,000 after purchasing an additional 623,091 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 421.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 412,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,410,000 after purchasing an additional 333,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 108.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 593,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,919,000 after purchasing an additional 308,822 shares during the last quarter. 52.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RVLV. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $74.00 to $85.80 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.43.

In related news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 33,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $2,378,420.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 79,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total transaction of $5,262,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group stock opened at $52.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 43.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.33. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.38 and a 1-year high of $89.60.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

