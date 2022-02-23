Man Group plc Sells 121,807 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Man Group plc reduced its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 121,807 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $3,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 169.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,217,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $302,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,400 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,750,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,376,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 107.2% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 913,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,685,000 after purchasing an additional 472,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 312.3% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 605,350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,812,000 after purchasing an additional 458,535 shares in the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LYB. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.13.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $99.56 on Wednesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $84.17 and a fifty-two week high of $118.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.62.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $12.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.18 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 56.72%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.