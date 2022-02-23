Man Group plc Has $3.07 Million Holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) by 558.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 87,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,307 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AVIR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 238.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 19,509 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 435.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 309.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,536,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429,258 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 146.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 677,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,543,000 after purchasing an additional 402,168 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 211.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 520,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,179,000 after buying an additional 353,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Atea Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, Director Polly A. Murphy acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.57 per share, for a total transaction of $102,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AVIR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ AVIR opened at $5.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.29. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $83.29.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR).

Receive News & Ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.