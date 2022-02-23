Man Group plc Decreases Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Man Group plc cut its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 70.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,646 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $3,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 210.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,783,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,879,000 after purchasing an additional 16,122,688 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at $228,420,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Carrier Global by 8.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,502,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139,443 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Carrier Global by 70.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,864,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,384,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063,681 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 122.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,272,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802,894 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CARR. Citigroup reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Vertical Research cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Carrier Global from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.78.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $168,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $45.29 on Wednesday. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $34.75 and a twelve month high of $58.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.92. The company has a market capitalization of $39.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 28.50%. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.09%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

