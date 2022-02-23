Man Group plc Buys 40,451 Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 74.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,451 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.06% of Alkermes worth $2,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alkermes by 42.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Alkermes by 1.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Alkermes by 61.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Alkermes by 0.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 62,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Alkermes in the third quarter worth about $29,000. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALKS. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Alkermes from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Alkermes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.22.

Shares of NASDAQ ALKS opened at $25.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.90. Alkermes plc has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.21 and a 200 day moving average of $26.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $324.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.55 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

