Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Malvern Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Malvern Federal Savings Bank. Malvern Federal Savings Bank is a federally-chartered, FDIC-insured savings bank engaged in attracting deposits from the general public and using those funds to invest in loans and investment securities. Malvern Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Malvern Federal Bancorp, Inc., is headquartered in Paoli, Pennsylvania. “

NASDAQ:MLVF opened at $16.67 on Tuesday. Malvern Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.12 and a 12-month high of $19.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -416.68 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.89.

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Malvern Bancorp had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. Equities research analysts expect that Malvern Bancorp will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 3,656.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,540 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 1,487.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,873 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 5.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,792 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. 45.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Malvern Bancorp Company Profile

Malvern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services. It consists of attracting deposits from businesses and the general public and investing those deposits, together with borrowings and funds generated from operations, in commercial and multi-family real estate loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, construction and development loans, commercial business loans, home equity loans, and lines of credit and other consumer loans.

