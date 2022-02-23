Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (OTCMKTS:MTENY) Stock Price Down 10.9%

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (OTCMKTS:MTENY) shares dropped 10.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.57 and last traded at $0.57. Approximately 4,007 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 2,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.54.

Get Mahanagar Telephone Nigam alerts:

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MTENY)

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It operates through the Basic, and Cellular segments. The company was founded on February 28, 1986 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mahanagar Telephone Nigam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.