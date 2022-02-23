Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (OTCMKTS:MTENY) Stock Price Down 10.9%

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (OTCMKTS:MTENY) shares dropped 10.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.57 and last traded at $0.57. Approximately 4,007 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 2,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.54.
Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MTENY)
