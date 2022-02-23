Maggie Beer Holdings Limited (ASX:MBH) Insider Hugh Robertson Acquires 150,000 Shares

Maggie Beer Holdings Limited (ASX:MBH – Get Rating) insider Hugh Robertson purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.61 ($0.44) per share, with a total value of A$91,050.00 ($65,503.60).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.80.

About Maggie Beer

Maggie Beer Holdings Limited manufactures and sells food and beverage products in Australia. It operates through three segments: Paris Creek Farms, St David Dairy, and MBP. The company provides pates, fruit pastes, jams, sugo, sauces, wine, and other products under the Maggie Beer brand. It also offers dairy food and beverage products, such as milk, yogurt, butter, cream, cheese, and others under the Paris Creek Farms brand.

